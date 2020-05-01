Budd Albert Fearnley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Budd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEPTEMBER 29, 1929 - APRIL 21, 2020
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Budd Albert Fearnley, at the age of 90. He was born September 29, 1929 in Hafford, Saskatchewan and passed peacefully away on April 21, 2020. Budd is survived by wife of 68 years, Shirley, daughters Karen Cawsey/Jac and Vickye Handford /Robin, Sister Louise Lingren, four grandchildren and five great grand children. Budd was a long-time resident of the Sunshine Coast arriving here in 1956 where he was employed by BC Telephone. Budd was an avid fisherman and hunter where he was very active in the Sunshine Coast Rod and Gun Club. He was the best Handyman/Mr. Fixit you could count on. 
He loved to entertain and be with his family and many friends. Travel was an important part of his life after retirement and his motor home took him many places with travel across Canada and South to Arizona. 
Our thanks go to the nurses and staff at Shorncliffe Care Home for the excellent care of Budd. 
Budd will be dearly missed and kept forever in our hearts and minds. A Celebration of Life is postponed for a gentler time when we can all come together and honor Budd and his full life. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from May 1 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
Just such a nice nice man
the Royes
Friend
Our sincere sympathy goes our to all the family members! Bud was such a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend!
Deborah Gass
Friend
Budd Fearnleyso well known over the years in little Sechelt ♥ I have so many fond memories of your father/husband over my lifetime in Sechelt. We too came to the coast in 1956 and Budd spent many hours fishing along side Budd looking for that big one. I enjoyed living next door after so many years of crossing paths. Budd is now in his eternal sleep and will be fondly remembered ♥♥
Dianne Allen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved