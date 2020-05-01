SEPTEMBER 29, 1929 - APRIL 21, 2020

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Budd Albert Fearnley, at the age of 90. He was born September 29, 1929 in Hafford, Saskatchewan and passed peacefully away on April 21, 2020. Budd is survived by wife of 68 years, Shirley, daughters Karen Cawsey/Jac and Vickye Handford /Robin, Sister Louise Lingren, four grandchildren and five great grand children. Budd was a long-time resident of the Sunshine Coast arriving here in 1956 where he was employed by BC Telephone. Budd was an avid fisherman and hunter where he was very active in the Sunshine Coast Rod and Gun Club. He was the best Handyman/Mr. Fixit you could count on.

He loved to entertain and be with his family and many friends. Travel was an important part of his life after retirement and his motor home took him many places with travel across Canada and South to Arizona.

Our thanks go to the nurses and staff at Shorncliffe Care Home for the excellent care of Budd.

Budd will be dearly missed and kept forever in our hearts and minds. A Celebration of Life is postponed for a gentler time when we can all come together and honor Budd and his full life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store