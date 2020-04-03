It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole Ann Little. Carole lived on the Sunshine Coast for the last seven years and could always be found out and about with her beloved dog, Nina. Carole's smile and love for all, especially the furries, will live on in our hearts forever. Carole's partner, John; her daughter, Leah and an extended family both in BC and Ontario will remember her English wit, determination and unwillingness to give up. Onward she goes, viewing her ocean and smiling to all.