August 3, 1941 - August 24, 2019

With deep sorrow we announce the loss of a sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be missed by two sisters, Pamela Gregorchuk (Tom) and Debra Sneddon (Bill), brothers, Everett Carby (Dorothy) and Clayton Carby (Nancy), and her cousin and best friend Audrey Broughton.

Carolina's legacy continues in her children, Thomas Elder, Richard Elder (Carol) and Robert Elder, two grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. Predeceased by brother Roy Carby and his wife Vicki, and son Michael Elder.

We would like to thank Dr. Wildgrube and all the staff at Sechelt Hospital who took such great care of Carolina each time she had to be in their care.

Funeral service for her will be at St. Mary's Parish in Gibsons on Saturday, September 14 at 11am.

Internment will be at Seaview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunshine Coast Hospice Society.