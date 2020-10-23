We are sad to announce that Carolyn passed away October 5, 2020 from Parkinson's disease. Carolyn is survived by her sons: Gregg (Brenda) and Scott (Carmen), her grandsons: Ryan, Jack, and Eddie, and her sister-in-law Hilary (Dave). She was predeceased by her husband, Dave, and her parents Ed and Gert Judge.



Carolyn was born in London, Ontario and moved to Toronto to attend teacher's college. She met Dave and they married in 1960. They later moved to rural locations near Georgetown and Erin before retiring to Gibsons in 1998.



Carolyn stopped teaching after the boys were born. Once they were older, she started a successful children's consignment shop in Georgetown. Her interest then turned to criminal justice and, after completing her BA from the University of Guelph, worked as a Probation Officer until retirement.



Carolyn was an accomplished and active musician. She attained her ARTC in both Piano and Vocals and sang in many choirs in Toronto, Georgetown, and Guelph. She performed in church and was often asked to sing at weddings.



After retiring to Gibsons, Carolyn got involved in the Hospital Thrift Shop, and the Elder College. She also tried her hand at several arts and crafts and took up short story writing.



Battles with cancer and Parkinson's reduced her community involvement and eventually Parkinsons-related dementia forced Carolyn to move into Christenson Village where she resided for the past five years. Carolyn's family would like to thank the wonderful Christenson Village staff for taking such good care of her.



Carolyn's humour and passion made for many strong friendships across the years and the country. While her health prevented engagement with those friends recently, the connections were still strong and she will be missed by many.



