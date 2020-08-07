August 13, 1950 - July 24, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Joe Gibson announce his passing.

Joe will be lovingly remembered by his family; wife Barbara, stepchildren Chad (Lori, Victoria, Courtney), Roxanne (Noel, Ashanti), godson Bruce (Rosie, Patrick), siblings Wendy, Tony, Caroline, nephew and nieces.

Joe was a long time employee at Terminal Forest Products, and coached baseball for many years on the coast, he loved to go gold panning and grow "a real tomato".

Joe (fondly known as Papa Joey to his family) loved his wife Barb deeply, his family, a good book, a beer and his dog!

" That's my story and I'm sticking to it… No matter what!". JG

The family would like to thank Dr. Belgraver and the staff at Sechelt Hospital for their care of Joe.

Joe's family ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store