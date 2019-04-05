Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CECIL PAUL STROSHEIN. View Sign

May 24, 1935 - March 21, 2019

Cecil, 83, died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

He leaves behind his wife Rafaela, his daughter Paula (Nando), his daughter Monica, and five grandchildren Fey, Alex, Jordan, Vanessa and Isabella.

Cecil was born and raised on the Sunshine Coast, son of Paul and Celia Stroshein. He lived several years on Vancouver Island, where he was married and started a family. He later moved back to Sechelt to live out his retirement years.

Cecil dedicated his life to working in the forest industry as a longtime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115.

Cecil had a passion for travel and warm destinations, his favourite being Mexico. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved his garden and fruit trees.

A most heartfelt thank you goes out to his doctors and nurses, as well as family and friends who ensured his final moments battling cancer were filled with compassion and love. He was loved and will forever be remembered and missed.

Celebration of life summer 2019. Date to be announced.

