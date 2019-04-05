Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles (ED) Nicholson. View Sign

Charles (Ed) Nicholson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 19 in Sechelt, BC. Ed was born February 20, 1932 in Glace Bay, Cape Breton. He was the youngest and only surviving sibling of six children.



He is predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Marjorie. They lived in Lynn Valley where he worked for Admiral, repairing televisions and went on to own a laundry mat. They bought a house in Welcome Woods that they referred to as Paradise. They would bring their boat up on weekends and loved it so much they decided to move to the Sunshine Coast permanently and opened Sunshine Coast TV on Cowrie Street in 1971. Even in retirement he was very busy and involved in the community, delivering meals on wheels, putting the coffee on at the hall, singing with his band; he even went on safari to Africa in his eighties with his church.



We will all miss "Papa's" humour, wit, generosity and love of family and friends.



Forever in our hearts and memories and eternally with Jesus.



Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ron Mundy and the staff of Sechelt Hospital for their wonderful care and a very special thank you to Hale for all you have done.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 pm at the Calvary Chapel, 4943 Geer Road, Sechelt, BC.

