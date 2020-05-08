Charles Earle Thomas



March 3, 1928 - May 3, 2020



He was born in Vancouver and brought up helping his dad in a downtown smoke and magazine shop, stocking shelves as a small boy. His mom and dad sold everything in Vancouver and bought a little bay on Nelson island. They named the bay Ballet Bay as his older sister Audrey was with the Argentina Ballet at this time. Dad was around 11 years of age and boarded at a local grocery store in Pender Harbour. For room and board he did deliveries, shipping and receiving. Chuck loved the deliveries all done by boat in Pender Harbour as there were few cars or roads. What a life! In his spare time he would run home and help his dad and uncles build a house for his mom and dad on Nelson Island. He met Bill Murdock as his family's ran a fish packing company and Chuck and Bill would do pick-up and deliveries up and down the coast.



Dad loved the local dances in Pender Harbour. This is where he met Marie in 1947 and they married on January 1, 1949. He started an apprenticeship building boats and worked for quite a few years at Sterling Ship Yard building sainers, trollers and guillnet fish boats.



Mom and dad bought a lot out in the sticks in a place called Coquitlam. They built a home and had three kids. He went on to the gas station business and eventually took over the Esso station in Port Moody until 1967. Then they moved to Vancouver Island to North Saanich and took over the BA gas station at Pat Bay highway and Amity (BA, Gulf, Petro Can). Everyone one must remember the Kraft caramels. They retired in 1992 and spent the remaining years traveling and cruising and enjoying their home on Lochside Drive.



Chuck loved his cars and boats. His biggest memories are growing up in Pender Harbour and Ballet Bay Nelson Island. But his real love was Marie. They were married for 67 years until her passing in April of 2016. Chuck leaves behind Ken (Laurie) and Tracy, Brad (Elaine), grandchildren Shayne, Sheldon and Shania, and their mom Steph. Predeceased by Marie and daughter Karen.



A special shout out and the biggest hugs to Julie and the wonderful staff at Acacia Ty Mawr Shawnigan Lake for giving Chuck so much love and compassion. Chuck passed away from a broken heart and was looking for Marie everyday. His heart is now healed and he is back with Marie. Dad always said his favorite bird is the seagull and he says he coming back as one in his next life. So every time you see a seagull think of Chuck.



In lieu of donations or flowers phone a loved one or an old friend you haven't talked to in a long time.



