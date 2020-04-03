Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarimond A. Rainer. View Sign Obituary

Born Vancouver, deceased Vancouver. Clare had a great long life! Athletic and adventurous as a young girl, around the city and along the sea to sky waterway. Sunset Beach, her most favourite!



Being with family at the cabin and or hosting great parties (Christmas in July with Judy, for one) were some of Grammie's most enjoyable things to do and be a part of!



She was proud of "all" (pretty much any kid from the neighbourhood) her kids, and encouraged them to follow their desires. She was strict, but also gave a lot of herself to family and community.



Loving wherever she lived: Mayfair, Kerrisdale, False Creek and finally at her dream spot, Hopkins Landing. "Oh Freddy, get your camera, that sunset, ohhh the ferry!".



Clare was the consummate homemaker. If it wasn't "Clare Clean" it wasn't clean! She and Fred were together for 73 years. They supported each other through thick and thin and enjoyed a rewarding life!!



Clare, Mom, Grammie leaves behind her beloved Fred (96), children Claudia (Joe), Paddy (Randy), John (Jennifer), Dave (Dianne), brother Dick Payne (Cecile), also nine grandkids, 11 great-great grandkids, four nieces and three nephews.



Thank you to all for being a part of Clare's life and for remembering her. If you wish to donate anything, please donate to one of the hospital auxiliaries. That would make Mom happy!



The Rainer Clan

