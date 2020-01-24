Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLINT DAVY. View Sign Service Information Devlin Funeral Home 579 Seaview Road Gibsons , BC V0N 1V0 (604)-886-9551 Service 2:00 PM Devlin Funeral Home 579 Seaview Road Gibsons , BC V0N 1V0 Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Clint at his home on January 18, 2020 with his loving wife, Irene, by his side.

Clint was born in Inverness Scotland but moved to Glasgow and at the young age of 16 joined the Royal Air force for 10 years. Shortly after leaving the Air force Clint met Irene, they got married and emigrated to Canada in 1976 initially living in Richmond where Clint worked for CP Air and other airlines. Together Clint and Irene became actively involved with various animal welfare societies and Clint appeared on numerous television and radio shows speaking on behalf of the animals. For many years he was President of the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., of OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society and the Wildlife Rehabilitators Network of B.C. Clint served on the Board of the Reifel Bird Sanctuary, the Vancouver SPCA and the Provincial SPCA.

In 1988 Clint and Irene moved to the Sunshine Coast and founded the Gibsons Wildlife Rehab. Centre. He was shelter manager and special constable of the Sunshine Coast SPCA for seven years. In 2012 Clint was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of his spirit of "volunteerism and compassion" working with domestic and wild creatures.

Apart from his work helping animals, Clint's hobby was carving beautiful soapstone animals and birds and he was a talented animal portrait artist, working in a variety of media – oils, graphite, pen and ink, scratchboard.

Clint leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Irene, his sister-in-law Marilyn Scott in Scotland and Aunt Millie Lipman in England, along with many friends. Clint had a deep compassion for animals and a special way of knowing how to help distressed wildlife when it arrived at the Centre. He will be remembered for his quiet gentle ways and will be sorely missed by many. Special thanks to Dr. Ben Bauer for his care of Clint over the last few months and to Leroy McLellan for his support and for being there when he was needed most.

There will be a huge furry and feathered gathering in heaven Clint anxious to see you again!

Service at Devlin Funeral Home on Monday January 27th at 2 pm. A reception will follow at Gibsons Legion, 747 Gibsons Way.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Gibsons Wildlife Rehab. Centre, 1211 Carmen Road, Gibsons, B.C V0N 1V4 would be appreciated.

