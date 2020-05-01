May 31, 1933 - April 17, 2020
Colleen May Christie Born May 31, 1933 in Vancouver and passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in Sechelt, B.C. Predeceased by Bob Christie, husband of 66 years. At the time of passing she was surrounded by loving family at her side.
Colleen's early years began in North Vancouver where at the young age of 14 she drove a dairy truck for her family's farm in Maplewood.
In 1951 she was married to Bob and started a family that eventually grew to one daughter and four boys followed by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bob retired from North Van District Fire Dept in 1989 and they relocated to Green Lake in the Caribou where Colleen ran a gift shop for many years. In 2005 they moved back the coast and resided in Davis Bay and finally Sechelt.
Throughout her life Colleen was known for the energy she gave to those around her. Be it local charity programs, her social groups or large family functions, she would be at the centre of making things happen. She loved baking for the local school programs and helping at the Thrift shops while making time for her family and many friends. She was known to "Say things as they are", with a touch of sugar and a smile. We all loved her for that.
Her family, friends and people she touched will miss her deeply.
Donations can be directed to the Sechelt Alzheimer 's Society or Cancer Society in Lieu of flowers
Published in The Coast Reporter from May 1 to May 28, 2020.