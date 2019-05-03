Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE BARKER. View Sign Obituary

Late in the evening on March 30, 2019, Connie Barker shed this mortal coil. It was a beautiful sunny day and she decided it was time to leave us. She was tired and ready. She wrung every last drop out of that body..94 years of exceptional life. She never wasted a moment.

Connie was born to Flora and Henry Rochfort in Vancouver, B.C. on December 4, 1924. She spent some of her childhood up north in Stewart, and then her teen years in Vancouver where she eventually met her future husband Terry Barker. After a whirlwind romance, they married in 1950 and went on to have four children and lead an extraordinary life together, right up until her death.

Their house was always full of people and she fed and loved them all. Connie's last four years were at Shorncliffe Residence in Sechelt, where she was beloved and cared for with great kindness by the staff and her husband, who lived there with her for the last two years. She was the delight of all those who cared for her, always waking with a smile and a sunny attitude. How they loved her, how we loved her, how Terry loved her. The day before she died, we bundled her up and took her out to the garden, the sun shone down on her and she made her peace. She was a rare and selfless woman who died the way she lived, surrounded by love, laughter and her family. A life well lived and now we have to let her go. May she travel on in light and love.

Constance Ann Barker is predeceased by children Pat and Eileen and is survived by her devoted husband, Terry, children Kevin and Shannon, grandchildren Brendan, Brittany (Kris), Kenny, Derek and Alex. For service information contact

