January 26, 1941 - June 15, 2019

Connie Littlewood (Irene Constance Ethel), passed away swiftly due to medical complications on June 15, 2019 at Sechelt Hospital in Sechelt, BC. Connie was 78 years old. Connie was born in Kingston, Ontario lived in Toronto, Ontario until she met and married Barry Littlewood in 1966 and then moved to Foremost, AB. They farmed in Alberta for a number of years before moving to Lethbridge, AB in 1980 where the family took up residence until retiring to Gibsons, BC in 1992.

Connie is survived by her loving husband Barry, her daughter Lisa (Ines), and her son Lance (Shanon). In lieu of flowers, please extend all donations to Calvary Baptist Church at 711 Park Road, Gibsons, BC, V0N 1V7, 604-886-2611.

Published in The Coast Reporter on July 5, 2019

