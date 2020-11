April, 1947-November, 2020Craig (Craigy) sadly lost his two year battle. He passed peacefully on his boat in Gibsons, where he lived for over 30 yearsIf you needed advice or knowledge, you went to Craigy!He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him, especially Sunday soirées with Cathy-Lou and the gang.Donations of course to the Canadian Cancer Society