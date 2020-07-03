1/1
D. Rylan Bossman
1963 - 2020
July 20, 1963 - June 19, 2020

Rylan passed away suddenly with his loving wife by his side, on June 19, 2020,  in North Vancouver Hospice. His death was due to health issues he had been battling for some time. 

Rylan was dearly loved by his wife, Christine, and his mom Elizabeth.  He was adored by his children Jessica (grandson Axel), Desiree and Sean. Rylan has left behind four siblings; Gail (Colin & family), Cheryl (Larry & family), Roger (Euinka & family), Maria (Alberto & family), his most cherished Aunty Madge and her daughter Linda.  He will be sorely missed by his brothers and sisters in the Sechelt Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and elsewhere. Rylan was very proud and grateful to be a part of this worldwide brotherhood.  

Rylan was loved by his community for his big personality, jokester humour and peaceable attitude. When Rylan saw someone needing help, instruction or just good conversation, he was always ready, willing and able.  Treat others how you want to be treated was his way of thinking.

Rylan shared his faith in God's promises with anyone willing to listen and always found satisfaction in completing tasks in front of him.    He had a purposeful life honouring our God, Jehovah, striving to follow the example of Jesus and bearing witness to the truth (John 18:37). 

Details for his memorial will be provided at a later date.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Jul. 3 to Jul. 31, 2020.
