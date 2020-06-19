Dana left us suddenly Sunday, May 17th.
He leaves three children, son Laren (Jasmin) and four grandchildren, daughters Jordana and Theresa, sister Wendy and family, and other loving family members.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Jun. 19 to Jul. 10, 2020.