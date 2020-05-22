Daniel A. Bergnach
July 29, 1936 - April 25, 2020
Dan was born July 29, 1936 to Esther and Albert,and raised in Vancouver. He met Dodie, his wife and the love of his life for 63 years, in Gibsons. Together they raised three sons Tony, Nick (Lily) and Gerry.

He spent his working life as a commercial fisherman running his boat, the Miss Egmont. They left the Coast to follow Dodie's parents, Ada and Bill, to Rock Creek. Many years later they moved to Grand Forks and then onto Sayward.

He retired after moving to 108 Mile house. Then relocated to Vernon and finally settling in Enderby. Wintering in Dessert Hot Springs they made many lasting friendships and left a trail of good memories.

Since his cancer diagnosis in October 2019, Dan fiercely fought the disease until his death late on Saturday evening, at home, on April 25, 2020. Dan passed at home as he wanted, thanks to the loving care of Dodie and Gerry.

His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, grandsons (Stephen, Daniel, Darren, Corey, Riley), great-grandchildren (Jade and Grayson ) and many friends will miss and forever remember him. No service at his request.

Published in The Coast Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
