Daphne Yorke (nee Inglis) passed away peacefully at Shorncliffe Care Facility in Sechelt, BC on May 10, 2020.



Daphne Yorke was born Irma Daphne Inglis on Feb 10, 1947 in Vancouver, BC; the daughter of Dr. Hugh and Margaret Inglis. She, with her 2 brothers and 2 sisters grew up in lower Gibsons in the "Old Doc Inglis house", now known as Stonehurst. She especially enjoyed the homes expansive veranda and backyard orchard.



Daphne was a graduate of Elphinstone Secondary School, class of '65. From school, she went on to work in Vancouver as a Nurses Aid. The majority of her career was spent working at Pearson Hospital in South Vancouver. During that time, she primarily lived in the town of Tsawwassen which she grew to love very much.



In 1969 Daphne gave birth to a baby boy that she put up for adoption.



In 1970 she married Tom Yorke. The couple soon divorced but they stayed close friends. When Tom remarried, Daphne became much loved by his two children, Katherine and Philip. Through their childhood and beyond, the two children were the emotional centre of Daphne's life. Daphne also had the good fortune to eventually be reacquainted with her adopted son, Mike DuJardin.



During her many years working at Pearson Hospital, Daphne grew very fond of her long-term care patients. She often reflected fondly about her fellow staff members, and the many silly antics they'd get up to, to relieve boredom for the hospital's residents.



Daphne also enjoyed doing crafts. One year she won the second-place red ribbon at the PNE for one of her needle point projects.



In 2002 Daphne retired early and moved back to Gibsons to live with, and take care of her mother. During this time, she was an active member of the Hospital Auxiliary. After her mother's death, Daphne focused on the pleasure of leisurely pastimes and just watching the world go by. She loved conversation and taxi rides. She had a quick and quirky sense of humour but disliked hugs. Daphne loved all animals. No deer or seagull that visited her house on the "Bluff" ever left unfed.



Daphne is survived by her older sister Joyce Hubbs and her younger brother Fred W. Inglis. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date yet to be determined.



