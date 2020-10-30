1/1
DARYL ROSS WILSON
1940 - 2020
January 17, 1940 - October 4, 2020

In memory of an amazing man!
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend




Dearest Daryl
Our dearest Daryl, where do we start
To honour a man who's touched so many hearts.
You were patient and kind all through your life,
To all of your friends, family and wife.
 
Your gentle spirit is such a rare find,
You have touched so many hearts, souls and minds!
You gave without taking, your love and your time
Your fun, loving nature was one of a kind.
 
Let us celebrate you and all the joy you have cast
And may we remember your humour while recalling your past.
We will have our smiles be many and our tears be few,
But dearest Daryl please know that we will always love you!

Poem by Dana
 

Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
