Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVENIA MORTON. View Sign Obituary

May 18, 1936 – April 14, 2019

We are saddened to announce the passing of Davenia. She was born in Vancouver where she and late husband Reg raised their four children Stephen, Marlene (Ron), Darren and Sharon (Rick). Davenia and Reg later moved to the Sunshine Coast where they became partners in Lowes Resort. Davenia was very involved in the tourism committees on and off the coast. After selling the resort she remained in Madeira Park and was an active volunteer with the seniors programs. Davenia was survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Madeira Park Legion Saturday, May 25 at 12 noon.

May 18, 1936 – April 14, 2019We are saddened to announce the passing of Davenia. She was born in Vancouver where she and late husband Reg raised their four children Stephen, Marlene (Ron), Darren and Sharon (Rick). Davenia and Reg later moved to the Sunshine Coast where they became partners in Lowes Resort. Davenia was very involved in the tourism committees on and off the coast. After selling the resort she remained in Madeira Park and was an active volunteer with the seniors programs. Davenia was survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held at the Madeira Park Legion Saturday, May 25 at 12 noon. Published in The Coast Reporter on May 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close