May 18, 1936 – April 14, 2019
We are saddened to announce the passing of Davenia. She was born in Vancouver where she and late husband Reg raised their four children Stephen, Marlene (Ron), Darren and Sharon (Rick). Davenia and Reg later moved to the Sunshine Coast where they became partners in Lowes Resort. Davenia was very involved in the tourism committees on and off the coast. After selling the resort she remained in Madeira Park and was an active volunteer with the seniors programs. Davenia was survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Madeira Park Legion Saturday, May 25 at 12 noon.
Published in The Coast Reporter on May 3, 2019