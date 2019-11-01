Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ALEXANDER WORSLEY. View Sign Obituary

October 20, 1942 - October 6, 2019

David was born in Birkhill, Liff Scotland. He started his working life with the Clydesdale Bank in Scotland, later moving and working in London, England at an early age. He came to Canada in 1967, first in Toronto for some years, then to BC. He married his first wife Patricia and they had one daughter, Nicole. They later divorced.

He and I have been together 36 wonderful years and in that time he had many adventures. He worked for BC Ferries for 28 years in the engine room, mostly on the Queen of Surrey and occasionally up north. He really enjoyed his years with the ferries and worked with a really great crew of people (you know who you are), some of whom are still friends of ours today.

His great love was sailing. He bought a 40' sailboat which he named the "Elizabeth K" and sailed it, with different crew members, down the coast to California, on to Panama, through the Panama Canal and across the Caribbean to Florida. He did these trips in "legs", he'd get so far, then return to work to get enough money to carry on with the next leg. He truly enjoyed these trips. When the boat would reach a destination, say La Paz in Mexico, I would fly down and spend a few weeks with him on the boat when it was moored. That is the kind of sailing I like - when a boat is tied up to a dock.

Dave has always had a banker's mind and liked math. He did his Sudoku puzzles regularly, even online. He did all his banking online, even making and changing investments. He did well with this.

He contracted COPD some years ago and that was what finally ended his life. A terrible disease for which there is no cure.

He had a wicked sense of humour and laughter was part of everyday life around him.

You are going to be missed by many people David, most of all, me. There will be a celebration of his life at some point at the Gibsons Legion, where we have been members for a number of years. Date to be announced.



"May the wind be always at your back"

