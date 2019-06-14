Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID DANNY PIASTA. View Sign Obituary

August 18, 1953-May 15, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father David Piasta on May 15, 2019 after a short, fierce battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Christine (nee Fulford), daughters Stefanie (Gary) Fast, Katie (Mark Delong) and Laura (Johan Bjork) as well as five grandchildren, Heather and Logan Fast, Fritz and Hazel Delong and Heidi Piasta.

David was born in Ontario but spent his formative years in Saskatchewan. He came to Vancouver at age 20 to seek his fortune where he met and married Christine. Dave studied Nursing at BCIT and worked as an RN for 13 years. He was recruited by the Nurses union where he worked for a number of years until he transferred to FPSE where he represented college and university teachers. He retired to the Sunshine Coast eight years ago where he enjoyed life to the fullest. He inherited a love of wild mushrooms from his Ukrainian parents and became a valued member of the local mushroom society where he learnt to forage for them. He enjoyed volunteering at the ReStore where he often found treasures to bring home. He was a skilled woodworker and member of the Woodcrafters Guild. His passion was making musical instruments, many of which have been bought by local musicians. His amazing culinary skills were enjoyed by many and his perogy making skill was only surpassed by his mother.

David was a true Renaissance man who inspired those around him to learn, listen and share and to make the most of their time on this Earth. His spirit will live on through the instruments he made, the stories and wisdom that he shared and the love he inspired in his family and friends. He will remain forever in our hearts.

A Memorial Gathering will be held for David at the Sunshine Coast Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 27th at 1:00 pm, 5941 Mason Road, Sechelt.



August 18, 1953-May 15, 2019It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father David Piasta on May 15, 2019 after a short, fierce battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Christine (nee Fulford), daughters Stefanie (Gary) Fast, Katie (Mark Delong) and Laura (Johan Bjork) as well as five grandchildren, Heather and Logan Fast, Fritz and Hazel Delong and Heidi Piasta.David was born in Ontario but spent his formative years in Saskatchewan. He came to Vancouver at age 20 to seek his fortune where he met and married Christine. Dave studied Nursing at BCIT and worked as an RN for 13 years. He was recruited by the Nurses union where he worked for a number of years until he transferred to FPSE where he represented college and university teachers. He retired to the Sunshine Coast eight years ago where he enjoyed life to the fullest. He inherited a love of wild mushrooms from his Ukrainian parents and became a valued member of the local mushroom society where he learnt to forage for them. He enjoyed volunteering at the ReStore where he often found treasures to bring home. He was a skilled woodworker and member of the Woodcrafters Guild. His passion was making musical instruments, many of which have been bought by local musicians. His amazing culinary skills were enjoyed by many and his perogy making skill was only surpassed by his mother.David was a true Renaissance man who inspired those around him to learn, listen and share and to make the most of their time on this Earth. His spirit will live on through the instruments he made, the stories and wisdom that he shared and the love he inspired in his family and friends. He will remain forever in our hearts.A Memorial Gathering will be held for David at the Sunshine Coast Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 27th at 1:00 pm, 5941 Mason Road, Sechelt. Published in The Coast Reporter on June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close