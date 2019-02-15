Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ERNEST GIRARD. View Sign

August 6, 1946 - January 25, 2019

We are sad to announce that David Girard passed away on January 25th at Vancouver General Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Gail, son Jeffrey, daughter Jennifer (Brody), grandchildren Jessa, Alison, Tycen, and son Ken and family. He is also survived by his siblings Fay (Roy), Gerald, Cecile, Suzanne (Al), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. David was predeceased by his parents Ted and Eileen Girard.

David was born at the hospital in Garden Bay and lived his entire life in the same area. He was kind, generous, helpful, strong, a great cook and gracious host, and a friend to many. He was very observant, practical and a smart thinker so he was always ready to take on any job or situation that came his way. David loved fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and being with family and friends. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in the logging industry. David will be sorely missed by his family and close friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to friends and neighbours for their kind words and deeds and thank-you to the first responders.

David's friends and neighbors are invited to join his family for a celebration of his life at the Royal Canadian Legion in Madeira Park on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 12 noon to 3:00 pm.

Gail Girard and Family

