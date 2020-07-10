David Edward Kimpinsky "Dave" of Sechelt, B.C. Born March 28, 1950, passed away suddenly June 29, 2020.Dave was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Ruth and Patrick Kimpinsky. Leaving the cold winters behind, the family moved to Coquitlam, BC in 1960.Dave married Linda in October 1973, and had one daughter, Alicia. He attended BCIT, graduating in 1979 with a diploma in Marketing Management. He worked at Ralph Plant as a Lumber Trader and also worked in the grocery industry. The family moved to Sechelt, BC in 1989 and owned a mobile home park, while also working at Clayton's Heritage Market.Dave was a valuable member of the Lions Club for 38 years, serving both the North Surrey and Sunshine Coast Lions Clubs. He received multiple awards and accolades for his commitment to community service, including the prestigious Judge Brian Stevenson Award and Melvin Jones Award.Dave was instrumental in the ongoing seniors housing projects- serving on the board of the S.C. Lions Housing Society for many years. He also volunteered with the MS Society of Canada (after his diagnosis in '94), and the Heart & Stroke Foundation, receiving a "Heart of Gold Award" for his contributions. He was honoured to be a 2010 Olympic Torch Bearer with the H&S team.Dave was an avid sports fan, especially the Vancouver Canucks - attending many games with his daughter Alicia. He always took the time to chat with people whether he knew them or not, with a smile on his face. He also loved the family dogs - enjoying the walks they took him on.He loved to travel, including an annual visit to Palm Springs, and many family trips to Hawaii, as well as weekends at the cabin in Shuswap. Special trips also included a two month RV adventure across Canada, 25th Anniversary trip to Greece and 40th Anniversary trip to Bali with Linda.Family and friends were an extremely important part of Dave's life. He is survived by "his girls," wife Linda of 46 years, and daughter Alicia, whom he adored, sister Lynda, sister Linda (Cliff), sister Edie (Neil), brother Rick (Esther), mother-in-law Kay (Johnny- deceased), brother-in-law Wayne (Jackie), sister-in-law Sandra (Aldo) and many nieces and nephews, dear friends Barry and Fran, and Brian and Janet. Predeceased by parents.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to respect everyone's health and safety at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS Society of Canadaor Sunshine Coast Lions Housing Society,Box 325, Sechelt, BC, V0N 3A0.