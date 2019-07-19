Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Robert Simmons. View Sign Obituary

We are sad to announce that Dave passed away July 5, 2019 at the age of 85 from cancer. Dave is survived by his wife Carolyn, his sons Gregg (Brenda) and Scott (Carmen), his grandsons Ryan, Jack, and Eddie, his sister Hilary (Dave), his niece Kathryn (Lewis) and nephew Nick (Roberta). He was predeceased by his parents Bram and Eva, and his sister Ann.



Dave was born in Chelmsford, Essex, England moving to Toronto in 1957. He met Carolyn and they were married in 1960. They later moved to rural locations near Georgetown and Erin before coming west in 1998 to retire in Gibsons.



Dave was the owner of Claire Wallace Travel in Toronto for over 30 years. He traveled all over the world scouting hotels and experiences from which he would create custom tours. Dave's love of travel continued into retirement - just last summer, at the age of 84, he spent two weeks hiking in Switzerland with his sister Hilary and her husband.



Dave was a lifelong gardener with a particular passion for rock and alpine plants and every one of his gardens included a koi pond. Music was also very important to Dave - he played soprano cornet in brass bands (RAF and Salvation Army) for over 40 years. After retirement, Dave became an active member of the Sunshine Coast Model Railroad Club building an elaborate Swiss-inspired railway in his home on Marine Drive. After Parkinsons-related dementia forced Carolyn to move into Christenson Village, Dave's daily visits livened up lunch time on the third floor.



Dave's family would like to thank Dr Hourigan, Dr Goojha (and the palliative care team) and the wonderful Nurse Next Door staff for taking such good care of him and facilitating his wish to pass away quietly at home. Many of his friends took the time to bring food, call, or visit and we appreciate that greatly. We'd like to especially thank Dad's close friend Diane Williams not only for tirelessly facilitating his myriad of doctors appointments and tests but for providing much needed emotional support and caring.



A Celebration of Life for Dave will be announced at a later date.



Dave loved to laugh and make others laugh. His joyous outlook and playful manner endeared him to many and will be greatly missed. As his sister Hilary said, "I feel like a bright light has been extinguished".

We are sad to announce that Dave passed away July 5, 2019 at the age of 85 from cancer. Dave is survived by his wife Carolyn, his sons Gregg (Brenda) and Scott (Carmen), his grandsons Ryan, Jack, and Eddie, his sister Hilary (Dave), his niece Kathryn (Lewis) and nephew Nick (Roberta). He was predeceased by his parents Bram and Eva, and his sister Ann.Dave was born in Chelmsford, Essex, England moving to Toronto in 1957. He met Carolyn and they were married in 1960. They later moved to rural locations near Georgetown and Erin before coming west in 1998 to retire in Gibsons.Dave was the owner of Claire Wallace Travel in Toronto for over 30 years. He traveled all over the world scouting hotels and experiences from which he would create custom tours. Dave's love of travel continued into retirement - just last summer, at the age of 84, he spent two weeks hiking in Switzerland with his sister Hilary and her husband.Dave was a lifelong gardener with a particular passion for rock and alpine plants and every one of his gardens included a koi pond. Music was also very important to Dave - he played soprano cornet in brass bands (RAF and Salvation Army) for over 40 years. After retirement, Dave became an active member of the Sunshine Coast Model Railroad Club building an elaborate Swiss-inspired railway in his home on Marine Drive. After Parkinsons-related dementia forced Carolyn to move into Christenson Village, Dave's daily visits livened up lunch time on the third floor.Dave's family would like to thank Dr Hourigan, Dr Goojha (and the palliative care team) and the wonderful Nurse Next Door staff for taking such good care of him and facilitating his wish to pass away quietly at home. Many of his friends took the time to bring food, call, or visit and we appreciate that greatly. We'd like to especially thank Dad's close friend Diane Williams not only for tirelessly facilitating his myriad of doctors appointments and tests but for providing much needed emotional support and caring.A Celebration of Life for Dave will be announced at a later date.Dave loved to laugh and make others laugh. His joyous outlook and playful manner endeared him to many and will be greatly missed. As his sister Hilary said, "I feel like a bright light has been extinguished". Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close