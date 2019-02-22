It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of Debbie McCaffrey on February 13, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved sister to Bryan (Janice), Susan (Michael), Maureen (Paul) and Kelly. Dear and already missed aunt to Stephanie and Bailey, Kristina, Michelle and Austin, Rebecca, Jennifer, Courtney and Megan. The family would like to thank Dr. Carla Paetkau for her many years of care and understanding. No service by request.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 22, 2019