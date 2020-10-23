February 17, 1952 - October 3, 2020
There are no words to express the profound sadness and deep sense of loss we feel with the passing of Denise. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and friends. Denise was a brave warrior and fought a long and tenacious battle with cancer. Denise's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Belgraver, the nurses and doctors at Sechelt Hospital, and all the nurses and staff with the local palliative care team.
Denise Joan Quarry, born in Essex, England, immigrated to Canada with her family in 1955. When her father passed away suddenly in 1959, Denise and her family returned to England to live with her aunt and uncle in the local police house. Denise always spoke so fondly of the times she lived there. Her mother later remarried and the family returned to Canada by boat in 1963, where they would reside permanently in Courtenay, BC. It was there that Denise made some lifelong friends and graduated high school.
After becoming a young mother at the age of 19, Denise was driven to provide for her family and completed her CGA certification in 1977. After several years in the accounting field, she went back to school again at BCIT and studied Computer Science and became a systems analyst.
In 1985, she found a place to thrive on the Sunshine Coast. Amidst the towering cedar trees of her home in Roberts Creek, for many years Denise could be found tending to her children, her CGA practice or the animals on her farm (often with a video camera in tow).
When Denise was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, she used the circumstances as an opportunity to lead. Denise took it upon herself to reach out to others newly diagnosed with the disease. She was an empathetic ear to everyone, and taught so many of us that deconstructing the stigma around these illnesses comes through conversation and support. This led Denise to joining Sunshine Dragons Abreast, a dragon boat team made up of a group of breast cancer survivors who competed both locally and internationally, while raising awareness surrounding breast cancer. She loved paddling as well as her teammates in the boat. Denise would want to be remembered as an advocate for breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer research.
Denise will be lovingly remembered by her husband Barry and partner of 35 years; her brother and sister, Andrew and Gaynor; her sons Brett and Andrew; her daughter Rhian; and stepfather Terry. Denise was a generous and welcoming woman, and opened her heart to her stepchildren Kara, Kyle and Rochelle to whom she will always be revered as a matriarch in their family. Her legacy of love and inclusivity is carried forward by her grandchildren: Morgan, Caitlyn, Xander, Shea, Cohen, Lucy, Natalia, Kadence, Jase, Ophelia and Atlas.
Denise wanted to be placed to rest next to her father, Albert Lloyd, in Wales, UK and next to her mother, Joan O'Connor, in Comox, BC.
At this time, a Celebration of Life has not yet been planned and will be announced at a later date. Donations in Denise's memory can be made to Stand Up To Cancer to help further fund the research in metastatic breast cancer (standuptocancer.org
).
Denise, you are loved, you are missed, and you are revered as a great and courageous woman.
Gradually, you will learn acquaintance
With the invisible form of your departed;
And when the work of grief is done,
The wound of loss will heal
And you will have learned
To wean your eyes
From that gap in the air
And be able to enter the hearth
In your soul where your loved one
Has awaited your return all the time.
- John O'Donohue