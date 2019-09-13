Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS OLSON. View Sign Obituary

July 27, 2019

Resident of Hopkins Landing

Dennis Olson passed away unexpectedly after a fall near his home. He was 70 years young.

A longtime resident of Hopkins Landing and the Sunshine Coast. Dennis is survived by his children and his beloved cat, Jackie O - O for Olson.

Dennis had recently retired from BC Ferries after 25 years of service. He was very proud of the many licenses and certifications he had obtained during his employment.

He was particularly enthused about his service on BC Ferries remote Discovery Coast Passage route where during his shipboard duties he also helped guests launch their kayaks and kept a keen eye for coastal wildlife and scenery. Prior to the Ferries, Dennis worked as a crane operator during construction of the massive Revelstoke Dam on the Columbia River.

Dennis was a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces and he also volunteered at the Gibsons Legion. He truly enjoyed sharing stories about his Canadian Metis heritage and the number of rock concerts he had attended. And, the Toronto Maple Leafs never had a more loyal fan.

Last, but certainly not least, Dennis was a kind friend and neighbour. Our deck was magically swept, the driveway shoveled, and holiday lights would mysteriously appear on the railing. With a little help from his friends.

Rest in peace, Dennis. You will be missed.

July 27, 2019Resident of Hopkins LandingDennis Olson passed away unexpectedly after a fall near his home. He was 70 years young.A longtime resident of Hopkins Landing and the Sunshine Coast. Dennis is survived by his children and his beloved cat, Jackie O - O for Olson.Dennis had recently retired from BC Ferries after 25 years of service. He was very proud of the many licenses and certifications he had obtained during his employment.He was particularly enthused about his service on BC Ferries remote Discovery Coast Passage route where during his shipboard duties he also helped guests launch their kayaks and kept a keen eye for coastal wildlife and scenery. Prior to the Ferries, Dennis worked as a crane operator during construction of the massive Revelstoke Dam on the Columbia River.Dennis was a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces and he also volunteered at the Gibsons Legion. He truly enjoyed sharing stories about his Canadian Metis heritage and the number of rock concerts he had attended. And, the Toronto Maple Leafs never had a more loyal fan.Last, but certainly not least, Dennis was a kind friend and neighbour. Our deck was magically swept, the driveway shoveled, and holiday lights would mysteriously appear on the railing. With a little help from his friends.Rest in peace, Dennis. You will be missed. Published in The Coast Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close