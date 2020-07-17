It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Cole. He is survived by parents Mike and Jay-Ann, sister Hailey (fiance Avin), Uncle Chris, Auntie Corinna, grandparents Nanette Eldred (Ian), Kaoru van der Linden, Jim Eldred, extended family here and in Japan, his fur babies Bailey, puppy Yota and many awesome friends. Cole grew up playing many years of soccer, baseball, hapkido, jui jitsu, summers at his Auntie and Uncles and making skits and movies with friends.Cole was a previous member of the Seaforth Highlanders Army Cadets.



Cole had a good sense of humour, loved to laugh and lived in the moment. He loved animals, taking many to Gibsons Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. He had a soft spot for anyone or anything in need and donated money to Children's Hospital. He had a passion for cars, hanging out with his car buddies and was a member of the SCDRA. Cole took auto mechanics through the ACE-IT program SD#46. He had wanted to continue in that field and to rebuild a Toyota Supra.



Thank you to our family, friends, coworkers, unions and Cole's many friends who brought flowers, meals, kind words and prayers helping us get through each minute, hour and day.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



