Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM St John's United Church 5085 Davis Bay Rd Sechelt , BC Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Central Presbyterian Church 1155 Thurlow Street Vancouver , BC Obituary

January 26, 1942 - August 31, 2019 (age 77)

Diana Burns (nee Lambinon) was born in Durban, South Africa on January 26, 1942 to Johannes and Stein Lena Lambinon. She passed away surrounded by family at Sechelt Hospital on August 31, 2019.

Diana was predeceased by her parents and her two older sisters, Janet and Felicia. Diana is survived by her husband Charles, daughter Gillian, and son-in-law Noah. She is also survived by her brothers Albert Lambinon (Shirley) in Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA, and her twin brother Evan Lambinon (Diana) in Johannesburg, South Africa. Diana leaves behind many nephews and nieces in South Africa, Australia, England and the USA. She will be greatly missed by friends and extended family on the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

In 1995, Charles and Diana retired to the Sunshine Coast, where they enjoyed the beautiful ocean views from their home. Diana enjoyed regular aqua fit sessions at Gibson's Recreation Centre and became involved with the Sechelt Women's Auxiliary and several craft groups. Charles continued his long term involvement with the NDP on the Sunshine Coast.

Diana was a dedicated volunteer for the Red Cross (a relationship dating back to when she lived in South Africa) and participated in a number of choirs when she and Charles attended Presbyterian churches in Regina and Hamilton in Canada, and Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas.

Diana was an avid reader, traveller, and knitter/needle-worker and loved going to theatre and concerts. She loved her family and always put them first.

Diana lived with Parkinson's Plus for many years, and faced her condition with great courage and determination, as well as a wry sense of humour. She was looked after at home by Charles until her condition deteriorated and she had to stay in Sechelt Hospital. Charles visited Diana every day. Gillian and Noah came to visit on the weekends and stayed there for her final weeks. We are thankful for kindness and support shown to Diana by all the doctors, nurses, and staff who aided her in that time.

A celebration of life for Diana is scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St John's United Church, 5085 Davis Bay Rd, Sechelt, BC, V0N 3A2. A second celebration is scheduled in Vancouver at 2pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church (1155 Thurlow Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 1X2). Donations in lieu of flowers are to go to the Parkinson's Society of BC.

