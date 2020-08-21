It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Diane Berdahl, on the morning of July 24, 2020. She was 79.Diane was born on July 10, 1941 to Bob and Ivy St. Denis in Nelson, BC, grew up in Vancouver and later, at age 14, moved to Wilson Creek, where she met the love of her life, Garry Berdahl while attending Elphinstone High School. Diane and Garry were married September 9, 1960 and soon moved to Whitehorse, Yukon to start their adventure together. As long as she was with Garry, she was happy. After the birth of their first daughter, Bonnie Lee, they returned to the coast, where their second daughter, Lizette, was born. Diane loved camping, fishing and hunting, driving the backroads of BC, and spending hot summer days at Roberts Creek Beach. She was content in her world on the Sunshine Coast, among her flowers, her yard, her friends and family. Diane was a truly beautiful person, a champion to those she loved, fiercely loyal, nurturing, with a wicked sense of humour, always laughing, always seeing the bright side of life wherever she could. Diane was the worlds biggest cheerleader to her two granddaughters, who she loved to the ends of the earth. Diane was a passionate volunteer, working with the Hospital Auxiliary and gift shop, and the Gibsons Heritage Playhouse, always helping to make her community a better place. She wishes to say goodbye to her many dear friends from the pool, her "Timmy's coffee club", her lunch brunch, her movie group, and everyone in between. Her zest for life is an endearing example for all who knew her.Diane is survived by her loving husband Garry, daughters Bonnie Lee (partner Fred) and Lizette (partner Jack), granddaughters Reese and Ella, and the many family members who were a constant in her life.We also wish to thank Dr. Carla Paetkau for the great care and compassion Diane received during the last few years.A Celebration of Life will be held at Harmony Hall, 686 Harmony Lane, on Saturday, September 12. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, the celebration will be staggered, with family at 1:00 pm and friends at 2:00 pm. Please bring a mask and a story.