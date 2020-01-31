Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Redecor + Design Cowrie Street View Map Obituary

August 22, 1951 - January 11, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Nicholson.

Diane was born at Lions Gate Hospital on August 22, 1951 and lived in various towns in BC and for a few years in California. Diane was an entrepreneur at heart and had started many businesses of her own, including most recently her popular ReDecor consignment store in Sechelt, which she had recently sold. She spent many happy hours in her garden, planning, planting and rearranging. She had a passion for nature and the environment and a love for photography. She was known for her caring and compassionate spirit and Diane's infectious smile and kind heart will be missed by many.

Diane is survived by her mother, Rose and siblings Bruce, Mike (Denise) and Elspeth and nieces and nephews Melissa, Jennifer, Nicole, Andrea, Trevor, Bob and Ashley as well as her great-nieces and nephews, Owen and Jeremiah, Kane, Jordy and Dane, and Oliver and Jada.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held at Redecor + Design on Cowrie Street, February 21 from 4pm-7pm. A big thank you to Ashley, Redecor's new owner, for hosting.

The family wishes to thank Diane's many friends that helped out with Diane's care when she needed it and the wonderful doctors and nurses at the BC Cancer Agency, St. Paul's Hospital and Sechelt Hospital for their amazing care over the past few months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can to Sechelt Hospital Foundation in Diane's name. Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020

