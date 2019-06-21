November 29, 1946 - June 11, 2019
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a long-time Gibsons resident Dianne Webb, succumbing to a battle with cancer at Sechelt Hospital.
Dianne leaves behind dearly loved family members, Shirley (sister), brothers Terry and Clint Webb, children Terry Carlson, Candy Bracewell (Rob), Christy Mckinney (Jamey), grandchildren Josh, Kyle, Joel, D.J., Summer, Kody, nieces and nephews, as well as many good friends. Any donations can be sent to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.
" You are now flying with the angels Mom and we miss you very much."
Published in The Coast Reporter on June 21, 2019