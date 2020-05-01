April 23rd 1942 - April 19th 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Solinsky.

On Sunday, April 19th, 2020 Don passed away just short of his 78th birthday.

Don was born and raised in Bissett, Manitoba. He and his wife Nora came to BC in the early 70's and settled in Gibsons where they raised their family.

His early years he worked in the mining industry and when he moved to BC he began working in the logging industry, which he loved and where he worked hard until his retirement in 2007.

He loved cars, trucks and boats, and he and Nora enjoyed many years of fishing on their boat.

Don is predeceased by his loving wife Nora, his son Terry, his son Andy, and his granddaughter Trina.

He is survived by his son Glen, his daughter Michele (Laurence), and granddaughters Tanis, Darion, and Delaine, as well as two great grandchildren Quinn and Oakley.

Our family wishes to thank all the staff at Christenson Village for all the kind and generous care he received in the last few months.

By request there will be no service.

