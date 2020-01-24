November 26, 1928 - January 14, 2020
On January 14th, Mom left us to be with her husband Matt, and son David in heaven.
Mom will be sadly missed by her children, Chew (Irene), Paul (Linda), Kathy, Mary, Nicole (David) and sister-in-law Nandine (late David), and her 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and her Newfoundland family.
We will always remember,
The things that you said,
The way that you laughed,
The things that you did,
You may be gone but
Mom, your memory lives on.
The family would like to thank the caring and excellent staff at Christenson Village, and Dr. Daren Spithoff for his constant care and support.
Prayers for Dora will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, January 24 at 7pm, followed by a funeral mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Everyone welcome.
