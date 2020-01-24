Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORA ISABELLE SEWARD. View Sign Service Information Prayer Service 7:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Obituary

November 26, 1928 - January 14, 2020

On January 14th, Mom left us to be with her husband Matt, and son David in heaven.

Mom will be sadly missed by her children, Chew (Irene), Paul (Linda), Kathy, Mary, Nicole (David) and sister-in-law Nandine (late David), and her 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and her Newfoundland family.





We will always remember,

The things that you said,

The way that you laughed,

The things that you did,

You may be gone but

Mom, your memory lives on.



The family would like to thank the caring and excellent staff at Christenson Village, and Dr. Daren Spithoff for his constant care and support.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020

