Doreen Anne Grayson passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sechelt Hospital on November, 29, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Victoria, BC, and lived almost all of her life in and around Gibsons, graduating from Elphinstone Secondary in 1977. She was predeceased by her father, Kurt Scharf; her mother, Hedy Scharf; her long-time partner, Mike Peters; and her beloved dogs, Ella and Ossa.



She worked as a caregiver for many years, beginning in the first group homes for the inmates of Woodlands, and then for the Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living and as an Education Assistant for School District 46. She ran her own seniors care home and her home care and house cleaning business, You've Got it Maid.



She was happiest sailing, which she loved with a passion, and on road trips with Mike and the dogs.



Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Reznick and all of the dedicated doctors, nurses and other staff at the Sechelt Hospital and the BC Cancer Agency who gave her such wonderful care. Special thanks also to the Calvary Baptist Church and her devoted friends for their prayers, love and support. She handled her fate with humour and grace and was thinking of others until the end. Happy sailing, our dear Doreen. There will be a service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 at the Calvary Baptist Church on Park Rd., Gibsons. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation (

