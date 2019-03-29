Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN ANNIE HARRIS (Shaw). View Sign

December 27, 1931 – March 22, 2019

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Doreen Harris. Doreen was born in Vancouver. Her family moved to Roberts Creek in 1936, where they lived and operated the Roberts Creek General Store, now the Gumboot Café. In 1952 Doreen married John Matthews. They originally settled in Roberts Creek, then moved to Gibsons, where they along with their business partner established the original Super Value in 1957 thru to the establishment of the Sunny Crest Mall in 1976. John and Doreen moved to Hopkins in 1969. They raised two sons, Brad and Ryan. In 1987 Doreen married Raymond Harris. Both were retired and enjoyed 25 years together traveling, golfing and wintering in Mexico.

Doreen loved her family very much. She was predeceased by John Matthews, her first husband (1983), Ray Harris, her second husband (2011) and her oldest son, Brad Matthews (2001). Doreen is survived by her son Ryan Matthews (Margaret), daughter-in-law Wendy Owens (Doug), grandchildren Kayla (James), Garret (Lara), Elyse (Gus), Brett and great-grandchildren Raya and Kase.

Doreen enjoyed many adventures with her family, from a summer cottage in Sargeant Bay, weekend camping trips, to commercial fishing. She was an avid golfer and social member belonging to the Sunshine Coast Golf & Country Club from it's inception until she was no longer able to play. She loved dogs and could often be seen in her later years walking her dogs on the beaches and trails of the Sunshine Coast. She loved to play cards, garden and was a prolific knitter. She loved to share her passions with her grandchildren when they came to visit in Hopkins.

A heartfelt thanks to our wonderful Verline, as well as a special thank you to the caregivers at Christenson Village for their dedication and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Doreen's memory can be made to SPCA or Alzheimer Society of Canada. See www.devlinfuneralhome.ca for service details.

Forever in our hearts

