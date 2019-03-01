Doreen was born in Cloverdale B.C. She and her husband Bob had children Terry, Robin and Murray. Bob died in 1967. Doreen retired to the Sunshine Coast in 1990 from Simon Fraser University, where she was Associate Director of Admissions. She enjoyed retirement on the coast where her energy, enthusiasm and devotion to community service, family, friends, home, garden, spinning, weaving and travel gave her many years of a very rich life. She is survived by her daughter Robin, son-in-law Craig, daughter in-law Janet, and grandsons Henry and Sparky. A memorial will be held at 1:30 Saturday, May 25th at Eric Cardinall Hall, 930 Chamberlin Road, Gibsons. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to B.C. Cancer Foundation.