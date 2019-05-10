Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN E. LEE. View Sign Obituary

April 4, 1927 - April 25, 2019

Doreen will be forever loved and missed by her daughter Diane (Bob) Fielding, granddaughter Venessa (John)

The family moved from Vancouver to Pender Harbour in 1961 where Doreen quickly became very busy with working and volunteering. She loved her new life and the friends she met through the years. She was always so proud to call Pender Harbour home. Her love of music and song, dancing, reading, sailing with Ray and her love of fashion were some of the things that kept her busy and fulfilled.

The family would like to thank the community groups who honoured Doreen, prior to her passing, for her love of volunteering and achievements. She was so touched.

Thank you also to friends, neighbours, and caregivers for their kind words, love and care during her final months. We will be forever grateful.

