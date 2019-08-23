We are sad to announce the passing of Doreen on August 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Lorne in 2015 and her daughter Vicki in 2011. She is survived by her children Dori, Darcy (Greg), and Kim (Sandee) and son-in-law Wayne. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts, Mom (Grandma, Great Grandma). You will be greatly missed. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Pacific Alzheimer Research Foundation in Doreen's name.