Dorian Gregory (April 30, 1953 - February 13, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorian Gregory.
Obituary

Dorian Gregory

April 30, 1953 - Feb. 13, 2020

We are sad to announce the passing of Dorian on February 13, 2020 at the Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George.

Predeceased by sister Vicki in 2011, father Lorne in 2015 and mother Doreen in 2019. Survived by sister Darcy (Greg), brother Kim (Sandee), seven nephews, one niece and 10 great nephews and nieces.

We would like to thank the staff at Simon Fraser Lodge for their kind and compassionate care over the last two years.

Dori was a gentle and caring person and will be greatly missed.

No service by request.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.