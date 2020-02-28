Dorian Gregory April 30, 1953 - Feb. 13, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of Dorian on February 13, 2020 at the Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George. Predeceased by sister Vicki in 2011, father Lorne in 2015 and mother Doreen in 2019. Survived by sister Darcy (Greg), brother Kim (Sandee), seven nephews, one niece and 10 great nephews and nieces. We would like to thank the staff at Simon Fraser Lodge for their kind and compassionate care over the last two years. Dori was a gentle and caring person and will be greatly missed. No service by request.