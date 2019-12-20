Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY LOUISA HAEBER. View Sign Obituary

August 30, 1930 - November 22, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy.

She will be forever in the hearts of her son Guy and daughter Lorna, their partners Lynn and Gordon, her five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ed and their daughter Toni.

Dorothy, also known as Dot, was feisty to the end. She grew up in Windsor, Ontario, and loved the big band music that flowed into the city in the 40s and 50s. It was there she met Ed. They moved to Burnaby to raise their family and retired in Sechelt in a home they built overlooking the ocean.

Dorothy loved walking, especially on the beaches around Sechelt. She was an avid reader and could spend hours scouring thrift stores for amazing finds. She enjoyed her years working at the Royal Towers Hotel in New Westminster and volunteering at the Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary Thrift Shop. More than anything, she loved her family. She will be remembered for her wit, generosity, and kindness.

We want to thank the staff at New Vista Care Home who looked after Dorothy during her journey with Alzheimer's, as well as the staff at Burnaby General Hospital for the care they provided in her final hours. There will be a private ash scattering.

