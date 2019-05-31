ROLAND DOUGLAS NEALE Dec 10, 1946 to May 13, 2019. Doug is survived by his loving wife Julia, family, friends, and his beloved dogs. Doug was a passionate sailor for most of his life, and was a long-time member of the West Vancouver Yacht Club. Doug had a keen interest in motor racing and was an avid fan. He loved to laugh and could tell a great story with his tremendous sense of humour. He also developed a love for RVing and he and Julia spent many winters exploring the southwest and the deserts of California and Arizona. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Sechelt Hospital, the Homecare team, and to the BCEHS paramedics, all of whom were always unfailingly caring and compassionate. There will be a private celebration of Doug's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation (address)