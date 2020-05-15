Douglas Poirier, aged 56 at his home in Sechelt, British Columbia on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Much loved father of Genevieve Aslan-Poirier­Maxwell (Deniz Aslan) of Switzerland and Lexi Poirier-Maxwell (Ryan Crane) of Vancouver. Beloved brother of David Poirier (Donna) of Newburgh, Charleen South of Midland and Christine Kettley (Ken) of Ottawa. Dear uncle to Alan, Caitlin and Courtney. Cremation to take place in British Columbia. Due to the pandemic no funeral or Celebration of Life will be held at this time. Doug will be sadly missed by all his family and friends

