Douglas Elson

July 13, 1938 - September 29, 2020



Doug was born to Percy and Mildred Elson in Saskatchewan in 1938. He and his twin brother, Donald, were the the youngest of six children.



Doug's happiest childhood memory was of the five years he spent in the Orange Home for Dependent Children in Indian Head, Saskatchewan, while his mother was in a TB Sanatorium. He, with brother Don, were happy to reconnect with old friends when they attended the 60th Anniversary of the Orange Home in 1983. When the family reunited in Vancouver, Doug attended Sexsmith Elementary School and John Oliver High School. At the age of 17, Doug began working at the Hastings Racetrack, where his father was a well-known horse-trainer. Later, when he had moved to the Sunshine Coast, he worked at the Port Mellon Pulp and Paper Mill for over ten years, and also for the Town of Gibsons. His first job with the Town of Gibsons was as dog catcher, at a time before there was an SPCA shelter. His job was to pick up stray dogs and hold them until they were collected by their owners. "Repeat offenders" started to seek him out and would park themselves on our doorstep or beside the little yellow "dog pick-up van" whenever they saw it. Once the SPCA established a shelter, Doug then became a member of the town maintenance crew. On snowy days, he would get up early to make sure he could clear the snow from local streets in time for people to get to work.



Doug deeply loved his three children, Lorraine, Ross and Martin and spent as much time as he could with them. His great pleasure in later life was watching the activities of his grandchildren. "Poppa" was in regular attendance at most of their activities.



Doug played and coached softball and soccer for many years on the Sunshine Coast. Later in life, he took up golf, again with some remarkable accomplishments, especially in the number of hole-in-ones.



Doug is predeceased by his parents, his sister Ruth U'ren and his daughter, Lorraine. He is survived by his loved and loving wife, Colleen, sons Ross and Martin, granddaughters Cynthia and Emma, grandsons, Liam, Colby and Daniel, their mother, Kathy, great-grandsons, Jordan and Brayden and new great-grand-daughter, Brinley. He is also survived by sisters Doreen and Beverley and brothers, Peter (Flo) and Donald (Gladys) and their children. Doug had a special connection with his Australian in-law relatives, all of whom mourn his loss.



No service at Doug's request. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Doug's memory to either the BCSPCA or any youth sports league or team.

