August 23, 1933 - December 26, 2019.

With great sadness we announce that Doug passed away on December 26, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy, daughters Rebecca (Sean) and Lisa (Todd) and grandchildren Jackson and Laine.

Doug was born in Toronto and graduated as a mechanical engineer from the University of Toronto in 1956. He started his career with Union Carbide in Belleville, rising to manage their flexible packaging businesses. In 1974 Doug and family moved to West Vancouver, where he joined Belkin Packaging as an Executive VP. He remained in the packaging business for much of his career, along with additional entrepreneurial businesses. While waiting for Nancy to retire, Doug worked at Home Depot, where his measuring tape numbers can still be seen on the floor in the 'nuts and bolts' aisle.

Besides Nancy, Doug had three other loves in his life - car rallying, model car building and golf (mostly golf!) A member at Capilano Golf and Country Club for 45 years, he was known to have played 72 holes in a weekend; he was proud to have served as both Captain and President at the club.

Doug and Nancy retired to Sechelt in 2006, where they became members at the Sunshine Coast Golf Club. He enjoyed organizing the Bowen Island and Pender Harbour golf tournaments and just playing a round with friends. Both Doug and Nancy were active volunteers at the Loan Cupboard at the Sechelt Hospital.

The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbours for their support, as well as the nurses and care aids at Shorncliffe Hospice, Dr. Sasha Smiljanic, and particularly Dr. Simon Reznick for his committed care of Doug.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or charity of your choice.

