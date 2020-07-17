On July 2, 2020 Douglas Scott Edwardson, loving father to Kaitlin and Trenton Edwardson unexpectedly passed away at the age of 52.



Douglas was born February 1, 1968 in Duncan B.C. He went to school and grew up on the Sunshine Coast. Doug was a private and hard working man who always had a story to tell as well as a passion for building models and recently photography. The majority of his working life was in the outdoors, logging on the West Coast, crushing rock or running machinery. He was proud to work for his employers and would often share the events of his day around a camp fire. If you ever needed someone to help with your yard work all you had to do was ask.



Preceded in death by his father Bob, Doug leaves behind his mother and step father Myrna and Frank Harrison, sister September and Bob Dixon, brother Steven and Lisa Edwardson, step sisters Kristina Knudsen and Tiffany Traverse.



Doug loved and was very proud of his two children Katie (Matt) and Gus, nieces and nephews, Sammi and Dave Moran, Robert Dixon, Shania Edwardson and Derek Edwardson.



Passing away from natural causes Doug struggled with diabetes over the past 10 years. He will be missed dearly and thought of every day by those who loved him and had the privilege to share in his short life.



The family would like to thank everyone for all their support and Dr. Mundy who provided excellent care through Doug's struggles.



If you knew Doug you would know what a great and hard working man he was.



Roger that, over and out, until we meet again



No service by request



