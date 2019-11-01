Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS WAYNE BAIRD. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Gibsons Legion Obituary

August 13, 1940 - October 26, 2019

Doug, age 79, passed away peacefully at Totem Lodge on October 26, 2019. He was born in Winnipeg on August 13, 1940 to Anne and Harold (predeceased), and grew up on the Sunshine Coast in Davis Bay. Doug graduated from Elphinstone Secondary in 1958 and over the years organized several high school reunions, celebrating their 50th, in September, 2018. After graduation, Doug joined the Canadian Air Force as an Electrical Technician. He was stationed in St. Jean, Clinton, Penhold, Greenwood, Cold Lake, 3 Wing Germany and 2 Wing France. After 26 years of service, he retired in September, 1984 and moved back to the Sunshine Coast. Doug worked 10 years for BC Ferries, as well he had a very busy income tax business for over 30 years. He was a member of the RCMP Auxiliary and was involved with Crimestoppers.

Doug had a love for trains, if given the chance he could spend hours watching them, maybe in another life he might have been a train conductor. He loved to tinker and build things, he loved tools and new technology. He would often come home with new purchases filling his garage and office with his finds. Doug loved to meet people and could strike up a conversation with anyone often making new friends in the process. He enjoyed helping others and volunteered with the Elves Club.

Doug will fondly be remembered as a loving husband to Arlene his wife of 36 years, his daughter Pam, stepchildren Debbie (David), John and Nancy; proud grandfather of Elissa (Nick), Audrey (Alan), Chelsea (Richard), Christian, Kiera (Ciaran), Emma and Roger Jr; great-granddaughters Rozalyn and April Ryane; his four legged children Casper and Teva; his sister Betty (Steve), brothers Harold (Natalie), Mike and many other friends and family members. He is predeceased by daughter Angela and son Roger, and stepfather Ken.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Totem for making his last few months comfortable. Huge thanks to Dr. Carla Paetkau for her continued support.

In lieu of flowers donations to Arrowhead Clubhouse Sechelt or The Elves Club.

