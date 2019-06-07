Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. GARTH JONES. View Sign Obituary

March 27, 1932 - May 31, 2019

Garth was born in Victoria, BC to Stanley Jones and Jessie Needham. He was an older brother to Glyn Jones of whom he cherished.

Garth received his Bachelor's Degree in 1953 and Masters degree in 1955 from UBC with Honours in Mathematics and Physics. In 1959, he received his Doctoral degree in Nuclear Physics.

After receiving his PHD Garth worked as a Research Fellow at Oxford University before returning to Vancouver in 1961, when he became a Professor of Physics at UBC and a Physicist at the TRUIMF Research Centre. It was at UBC, that Garth met his future wife Irene Juszczak. They were married in 1965 and spent 50 years as husband and wife until Irene's passing in 2015.

Throughout his life, Garth was known as a kind and logical man, who impacted so many. His insight and experience at work was highly valued.

To his kids, he was a joyful, loving and caring "Mr. Spock", a dad who was extremely steadfast in the way he lived and approached life, with positivity, a smile on his face, much laughter, and a wee jig.

Ask Garth the secret for his healthy long life...'I'm just happy and keep things simple'.

Garth is survived by his children Arwenna and Neil Jones; grandson Brenden and step-granddaughter Kyra Galli; nephew and nieces Trevor Jones, Wendy Clark, and Heather Serafin; great-grand nephews/nieces Tessa, Justyn and Maya Saxby-Jones; Taylor and Tudor Clark, Kaitlin, Zachary and Danika Serafin.

We so miss and love you Dad, UG, and GUG.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Sechelt Seniors Centre, 5604 Trail Avenue, Sechelt on Saturday, June 8 at 1:30pm.

Published in The Coast Reporter on June 7, 2019

