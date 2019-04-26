Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDMOND JOSEPH GILLIES DIGNARD. View Sign Obituary

January 4, 1945 - April 21, 2019

In loving memory of Edmond Joseph Gillies Dignard. Eddie passed away at St. Paul's Hospital on April 21, 2019 at 2:10am.

Eddie was an amazing father, grandfather and friend to many. He was passionate about everything he did, from his beautiful woodwork to his love for his daughter and grandchildren. We love you more than we can put into words. Eddie left fighting until the very end with his family by his side. We all feel so blessed to have had you in our lives. We keep the lessons you have taught us with us everywhere we go. We miss you so much and we will hold you in our hearts forever. January 4, 1945 - April 21, 2019In loving memory of Edmond Joseph Gillies Dignard. Eddie passed away at St. Paul's Hospital on April 21, 2019 at 2:10am.Eddie was an amazing father, grandfather and friend to many. He was passionate about everything he did, from his beautiful woodwork to his love for his daughter and grandchildren. We love you more than we can put into words. Eddie left fighting until the very end with his family by his side. We all feel so blessed to have had you in our lives. We keep the lessons you have taught us with us everywhere we go. We miss you so much and we will hold you in our hearts forever. Published in The Coast Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close