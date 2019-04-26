January 4, 1945 - April 21, 2019
In loving memory of Edmond Joseph Gillies Dignard. Eddie passed away at St. Paul's Hospital on April 21, 2019 at 2:10am.
Eddie was an amazing father, grandfather and friend to many. He was passionate about everything he did, from his beautiful woodwork to his love for his daughter and grandchildren. We love you more than we can put into words. Eddie left fighting until the very end with his family by his side. We all feel so blessed to have had you in our lives. We keep the lessons you have taught us with us everywhere we go. We miss you so much and we will hold you in our hearts forever.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019